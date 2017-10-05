Chief expects high dollar loss from Powerhouse Bar fire in Warren

Warren fire officials say Thursday morning's blaze at a city business heavily damaged the interior of the building.

The State Fire Marshal is working to find out what caused flames to break out at the Powerhouse Bar and Grill.

The Warren Fire Department was called out at 4:30 am to the building on Mahoning Avenue.

The first crew on the scene reported smoke coming from the building.

Fire Chief Ken Nussle told 21 News that crews found a lot of fire throughout the first floor. Flames also spread to the second floor and the roof.

No injuries were reported.

Nussle said it is routine to call the Ohio Fire Marshal when a high dollar amount of loss is involved. He could not say whether or not the building is capable of being repaired.

The business has been under scrutiny by city leaders in recent months because of criminal activity in the area.

In August, Councilman Al Novak told 21 News that police had been called to the bar more than 100 times over a two year period.

On Tuesday a man taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds told police he had been shot as he left the bar.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.