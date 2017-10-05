State Fire Marshal: Powerhouse Bar fire in Warren was arson

The State Fire Marshal's Office is asking for help to learn more information about a fire at the Powerhouse Bar in Warren on Thursday.

According to a release to the blaze at the Powerhouse Bar & Grill on Mahoning Avenue had been intentionally set.

Warren fire officials say Thursday morning's blaze at a city business heavily damaged the interior of the building.

The Warren Fire Department was called out at 4:30 am to the building on Mahoning Avenue.

The first crew on the scene reported smoke coming from the building.

Fire Chief Ken Nussle told 21 News that crews found a lot of fire throughout the first floor. Flames also spread to the second floor and the roof.

No injuries were reported.

Nussle could not say whether or not the building is capable of being repaired.

The business has been under scrutiny by city leaders in recent months because of criminal activity in the area.

In August, Councilman Al Novak told 21 News that police had been called to the bar more than 100 times over a two year period.

On Tuesday a man taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds told police he had been shot as he left the bar.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau at 800-589-2728.