State investigates fire at Warren's Powerhouse Bar & Grill

The State Fire Marshal has been called in to find out what caused flames to break out at a Warren bar early Thursday.

The Warren Fire Department was called out at 4:30 am to the Powerhouse Bar and Grill on Mahoning Avenue.

The first crew on the scene reported smoke coming from the building.

Police are also on the scene.

There is no word yet on the extent of the damage or if anyone was injured.

The business has been under scrutiny by city leaders in recent months because of criminal activity in the area.

In August, Councilman Al Novak told 21 News that police had been called to the bar more than 100 times over a two year period.

On Tuesday a man taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds told police he had been shot as he left the bar.

