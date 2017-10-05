Crash closes westbound I-80 in Venango County - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Crash closes westbound I-80 in Venango County

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
CLINTONVILLE: Pa. -

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking westbound traffic along Interstate 80 in Venango County.

According to PennDOT, all westbound lanes are closed between Exit 35: PA 308 in Clintonville and Exit 29 PA*: Barkeyville/Franklin - Oil City area.

Traffic is being diverted from the area.

