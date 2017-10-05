Today will Bring Showers & Sunshine...

Thursday will be soggy for some and partly sunny for others..

Today's forecast could be a changing story so check back often for more updates! A couple spotty showers can't be ruled out this morning but more widespread rain is expected later this afternoon. The steadier rain will be especially south of I-80 with drier air expected for folks in Trumbull & Mercer counties. Temperatures will warm into the lower to mid 70s.

Friday is likely to bring scattered showers with temperatures only warming to near 70 degrees. Saturday will be bright and beautiful with very warm air in the mid 80s! Saturday night and early Sunday will feature rain with more showers expected into next week...