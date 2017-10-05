Youngstown woman reports robbery while hanging laundry - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

The woman spotted a laser dot on her home

Youngstown woman reports robbery while hanging laundry

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown woman's routine household chore turned into a frightening experience Wednesday evening at her South Side home.

A 39-year-old woman tells police she was hanging laundry on the porch of her home on the 2400 block of Volney Road when she spotted the dot from a laser pointer on her home and all around her.

Thinking it was a kid playing around, she turned and saw a teen with a hoodie pulled up over his face walking toward her.

The teen, carrying a semi-automatic pistol, ordered the woman to get into the house, according to the report.

The victim told police that two other young males with hoodies pulled over their faces showed up and demanded that she turn over guns and drugs.

The woman told them there were no guns in the house and pleaded with them to take the television.

She said one of the suspects held the gun to her head and said: “Give me the guns and the drugs.”

After she screamed that there were none, the woman said she heard someone yell, “There's someone coming!”

The intruders ran out the door, according to the woman.

Police interviewed neighbors who told them they had seen four teenage boys walking in the area of West LaClede Avenue and Volney Road.

Officers gathered descriptions of the teens and continue to investigate.

