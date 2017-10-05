Crash snarls traffic on I-680 in Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Crash snarls traffic on I-680 in Youngstown

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

State Troopers and police are on the scene of an accident that has slowed traffic on Interstate 680 in Youngstown.

The crash occurred at around 8:45 am Thursday on the northbound lane of the Interstate, just before the 7-11 interchange.

A rescue squad has been dispatched to the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms