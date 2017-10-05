Belmont Ave. businesses urged to join improvement campaign

Owners of Belmont Avenue businesses are being asked spruce up their storefronts and properties.

According to Liberty Township Trustee Jodi Stoyak, the request is part of an ongoing effort to beautify the Belmont Avenue corridor.

Stoyak says the area is in the process of a total reconstruction, including resurfacing, new catch basins, curbing and new handicapped-accessible ramps.

She says that working with the Ohio Department of Transportation and Eastgate Regional Council of Governments for the past two years has paid off, and 10,000 feet of new curbing has been added to the project.

Businesses have received letters encouraging them to paint, and fix facades in the newly constructed area.

Stoyak says the improvements should increase the area's economic development.