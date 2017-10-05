Judge releases man convicted in deadly Youngstown confrontation

One of the men convicted and sentenced for their part in the shooting death of a Youngstown teenager is being freed from prison.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Lou D'Apolito on Wednesday granted a motion filed by 28-year-old Rontrell While for early release from his sentence.

White was sentenced in 2015 to serve four-and-a-half years in prison after he and four others were convicted of aggravated riot and involuntary manslaughter.

Seventeen-year-old Shawn Cortez was shot to death during a confrontation between two groups on Winona Drive in August 2014.

Fifteen people were charged in connection with the melee, in which thirty rounds of ammunition were fired.

The judge who sentenced White credited him for more than a year he had already spent in jail waiting for his trial, but his sentence would still not have expired until February of 2019.