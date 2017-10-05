Missing Hubbard man found and facing charges - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Missing Hubbard man found and facing charges

HUBBARD, Ohio -

A family representative told 21 News that the missing endangered adult in Hubbard has been found.

Twenty-year-old Dakota Kettering was found Saturday morning and booked in Trumbull County Jail on charges for burglary and breaking and entering, according to jail records.

Kettering was considered missing and endangered after police say he has special needs and did not take his medication. 

After going to bed Tuesday night, family believes Kettering left the house around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Hubbard Police were not available to answer questions regarding Kettering.

