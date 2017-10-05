Police: About 70 guns stolen from home near Cleveland

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) - Police are investigating the theft of about 70 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition from a suburban Cleveland home.

Garfield Heights police say the thieves likely targeted the home because of the large firearms collection.

The resident reported that he was awoken by a gunshot last week and confronted by two men who demanded to know where his guns where.

He said the thieves grabbed the guns and ammunition from a safe and stuffed them into pillow cases before they escaped.

No arrests have been made.

