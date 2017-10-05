2 dead in pair of triple shootings in Philadelphia; 4 hurt

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say two men are dead and four others wounded in a pair of triple shootings.

The first shooting in Grays Ferry happened about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. A 21-year-old man shot in the chest died, while another 21-year-old man shot in the back and a 30-year-old man shot in the foot survived.

The other shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. in Strawberry Mansion. A 24-year-old man was fatally shot in the head. A 17-year-old nearby was shot six times - in both legs, both arms, his torso and hip - while another 24-year-old man was hit in the leg.

In both shootings, police believe the gunman used two guns.

Police didn't immediately announce any suspects or arrests, nor have they named any of the victims.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.