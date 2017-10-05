Catholic school demands apology from Nick Cannon for show

Just days after a gunman killed 59 people at an outdoor concert, the party in Las Vegas seems to be back on

President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las Vegas

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group says it plans to locate a display screen factory in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant.

Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attack

Only days after Las Vegas massacre, the party resumes on city's famous Strip.

Those seeking to know the motive of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock have had little more to chase than hints and shadows.

A Colorado engineer who split a lottery jackpot in 2005 has filed a lawsuit alleging that his prize should be bigger because the other two winners were part of a nationwide conspiracy to rig drawings.

A federal judge says he intends to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses Black Lives Matter and several movement leaders of inciting violence that led to a gunman's deadly ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge last year.

The ACLU is challenging the detention of an American citizen picked up on the Syrian battlefield for allegedly fighting with Islamic State militants.

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) - Comedian Nick Cannon says he won't apologize for his performance during a New Jersey Catholic university's homecoming weekend.

Officials at Georgian Court University, in Lakewood, say Cannon disregarded the terms of his contract and "crossed the line" with offensive words that do not represent the school's core values, The Asbury Park Press reported .

"I'm sorry your university doesn't believe in freedom of speech!!!" responded Cannon on Tuesday via Twitter.

Cannon was asked "to avoid vulgarity and explicit sexual content" because Saturday's show was expected to draw older alumni, university President Joseph Marbach said in a statement.

Marbach acknowledged the role comedy plays in conversations about social issues, but disagreed with the content of Cannon's performance.

"While comedy often explores serious social issues in ways that are fun and thought-provoking, Mr. Cannon's act crossed the line. His words were offensive and do not represent our Mercy core values. For that, we are deeply sorry, and the university has demanded an official apology from the artist and his representatives," said Marbach.

Some students posted on social media that the show was a success.

Fallout over the Georgian Court University show isn't the first time Cannon's jokes were met with opposition. The 36-year-old comedian alleges he left America's Got Talent after being threatened with repercussions for making a racial joke about NBC.

A university spokeswoman declined to say how much Cannon was paid for the comedy show.

