Niles city council passes regulations on "sex businesses"

Niles City Council is cracking the whip on businesses that cater to sexually oriented materials.

Council passed new regulations Wednesday night that would place new limits on where "sexually oriented businesses" can operate.

Under the new legislation, a sexually oriented business is defined as an adult arcade, adult bookstore, adult video store, adult cabaret, adult motel, adult motion picture theatre, adult theatre, escort agency, nude model studio, or sexual encounter center.

The new law dictates that sexual businesses cannot be operated within 1000 feet of a childcare facility such as a daycare, preschool, public school, or private educational facility. In addition, the businesses cannot operate within 1000 feet of a church, synagogue, mosque, temple, any other building used for religious worship, parks, recreational areas, playgrounds, nature trails, athletic fields, bike paths, wilderness areas, and other similar locations.

The ordinance continues to say that sexually centered businesses cannot be within 350 feet of any residentially zoned area or entertainment facilities that cater to children, families, or senior citizens.

Furthermore, the law has regulations limiting the hours of operation to no later than 1 a.m. on weeknights and Saturdays.

Sexually oriented businesses must also apply for a license to operate in the city. That license can be suspended or revoked at the discretion of the police chief.

Council members say that the point of the legislation is not to restrict the First Amendment, but rather to promote the "health, safety, morals, and general welfare" of community members.

The full text of the legislation can be seen here:



