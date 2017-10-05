Youngstown judicial candidate issues challenge to help Puerto Rico

The Latino community in Youngstown is looking to pitch in and support those in Puerto Rico who are still reeling from the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

Vicky Dejesus, President of the Latino Heritage Committee, says there are several events around the Valley collecting donations for those in need.

Thursday, the campaign got a boost from City Municipal Judge candidate Mark Hanni.

Hanni issued a challenge to all of the Valley political leaders and candidates to aid those in Puerto Rico, by donating an entire pallet of water to the relief efforts.

Hanni is calling on all local leaders to pitch in a donate water that will be taken to Puerto Rico for those still in need following the destruction of Hurricane Maria.

Hanni said it is the responsibility of local politicians to be humanitarians first and foremost.

"Whether it's Puerto Rico, Texas, or Florida, we need to pull together and help our fellow citizens here in the United States," said Hanni, "I think that's our priority as citizens, let alone as politicians."

Donations can be dropped off at Nikki's Pizzeria on McCartney Road until October 14th.

On Saturday the 14th a "Fill the Truck" fundraising/donation event will be held at Salvo's Bar and Grille on South Avenue from 3 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. Anyone who is interested or willing can drop off supplies to fill up a donated semi-truck to begin the supplies on their trip to Puerto Rico.

The following day, Sunday, October 15th, the Ohio Commission on Latin/Hispanic Affairs, also known as O.C.C.H.A., will accept donations on Shady Run Road.