Trumbull County could break record on overdose deaths

The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has compiled information on accidental overdoses in the county that could be bleak.

According to a release from the Coroner, there have been 61 deadly overdoses so far in 2017.

At least another 50 deaths are suspected to have been caused by drugs.

Those number alone, along with the remaining 13 weeks left in 2017, could tally up to a total that would top 2016 when 107 people were victims of drug-related deaths.

According to the Coroner's office, there were a confirmed 87 drug-related deaths in 2015.

Of the 61 confirmed overdose deaths, 21 were caused by Fentanyl, acrylfentanyl, or carfentanyl. So far, only three deaths have been blamed on heroin, a drastic decline from 2016, when 10 heroin deaths were recorded.

Nearly half of all drug-related deaths were reportedly caused by a mixture of drugs (26/61).

More than 86% of all overdose deaths have been Caucasians. But the victims have varied widely in ages, from the youngest victim listed as 19-years-old, to the oldest, who is demarcated as 62-years-old.

According to the Coroner's release, the last confirmed overdose death was July 23rd.

However, there have been several "epi-alerts" issued for Trumbull County since then, specifically in the month of September, when non-fatal overdoses reach a new record.

The Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board previously told 21 News that there were several suspected deadly overdoses during those times periods.

