CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Trumbull jail video reveals excessive force

There is new information regarding the jailhouse incident that resulted in disciplinary action against eight Trumbull County Sheriff's Deputies.

21 News had requested security camera video from the jail and that video was provided on Thursday.

The incident involves Solomon Cindea and his claims of excessive force by corrections officers in an exclusive interview with 21 News.



"They grabbed me by my leg shackles and just lifted me in the air and I smacked my face, my head, off the floor," Cindea said during the September interview.

The released security camera video shows Cindea taking a seat in the jail's booking area. There is no audio on the video.

Later, he's pulled off the bench onto the floor and dragged away.

Another camera shows him being dragged face down, down a hallway. It shows him being taken to a room where he is put into a chair and his head is pulled back while he is put in restraints.

There are always six or seven deputies present. The officers claimed that Cindea had threatened to harm himself and them.

"But I was no threat to nobody. My hands were shackled behind my back," Cindea stated during the interview with 21 News.

As a result of the incident, two deputies were fired; Matthew Abbot and Christopher Zadroski.

Six others received suspensions ranging from two to 10 days for failing to intervene.

The incident is also under review by the Trumbull County Prosecutor's Office.