Former caregiver indicted after allegedly beating mentally disabled man

A man hired to care for people, including in some cases those who suffer from mental illnesses, has been indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury for allegedly beating one man and then threatening to kill him.

61-year-old Davanzo Tate, Sr. was indicted Thursday on charges of assault and aggravated menacing.

One of Davanzo Tate, Sr.'s alleged crimes happened back in April, but it wasn't reported to Youngstown Police Detectives until late July after a videotape of the suspected crime was sent to the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

On the short videotape you can hear the man described as 60-year-old Davanzo Tate, Sr. tell the patient described with mental disabilities, "I will beat your (expletive) to death, you hear me? You hear me?"

21 News obtained video of caregiver 60-year-old Davanzo Tate, Sr. allegedly slamming what appears to be a chair over a mentally disabled man's body. The man appeared to cower in a corner.

According to Youngstown court records, Tate Sr. worked for Synergy Enrichment on Market Street in Boardman, whose workers provide basic care for individuals with disabilities.

The victim, in this case, was a patient with the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

In another video you can see the victim being kicked by the person described as Tate Sr. and Tate yelling, "Now what you gonna do, huh? Now what you gonna do, huh?"

However, 21 News uncovered the fact that patient abuse may not be Tate Sr's only alleged crime.

It was at the McGuffey School back on December 14, 2016, when he allegedly shoved a student out of a classroom, onto the floor and held his wrists behind his back. That was witnessed by a teacher. Now prosecutors say he is no longer an aide with the school district.]