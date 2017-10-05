Power board approves second energy plant project for Lordstown

The Ohio Power Siting Board has good news for the city of Lordstown.

The OPSB approved the construction of a second energy plant in the city.

The plant, being built by Clean Energy Future-Trumbull, LLC, will be a natural gas-fired, combined cycle generation facility that will add approximately 2,040 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity to the regional transmission grid.

The facility will be supplied with natural gas from a Dominion East Ohio pipeline and will interconnect to a 345 kV electric transmission line owned by American Transmission Systems, Inc.

Construction is expected to begin in November 2017, with the plant reaching commercial operation in June of 2020.

Mayor Arno Hill says the new plant would require over 500 construction jobs with dozens of full-time plant jobs once it is up in operation.

The proposed project is a quarter of a mile away from property owned by Vienna Investments LLC, the home of Magna Seating of America, Inc.

That plant, which is still under construction, was granted permission by the OPSB Thursday to expand its capacity from 800 MW to 940 MW.

The Lordstown Energy Center is expected to be fully operational by 2018, and bring millions of dollars in revenue, taxes, and employment to the area.



