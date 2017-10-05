Very Warm Weekend On The Way

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

The work week will draw to a close with plenty of clouds on Friday. Although sunshine will be hard to come by, there should not be much more than a passing shower during the midday and afternoon hours. Highs will be several degrees warmer than average.

Summer-like weather will return on Saturday with temperatures stopping just a few degrees shy of a record high. There will also be a gusty breeze in the afternoon. Showers are likely Saturday night but we'll dry out again on Sunday.

Tropical moisture is likely to visit the Valley Sunday night into Monday, giving the region some much-needed rain.