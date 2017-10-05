Potential jurors questioned in preparation for case against Nasser Hamad

Trumbull County courthouse employees are preparing for increased security during a high-profile capital murder trial.

Ten potential jurors were questioned on Thursday in preparation for the case against accused murderer Nasser Hamad, that is slated to begin next week.

Trumbull County Judges Andrew Logan and Ronald Rice have issued a memo to staff warning them that security will be increased during the trial.

Forty-eight-year-old Hamad is accused of goading a group of men to come to his home on a busy stretch of Route 46 in Howland, through a conversation on Facebook.

When the group arrived at his home, in a van driven by a woman, identified as April Trent Vokes, Hamad allegedly came out of his home and began arguing with the group.

The prosecutors say that after a physical confrontation in Hamad's front yard, the five people began to get back into their vehicle with the intention of leaving.

According to the prosecutors, Hamad retrieved a loaded 9 mm weapon from his house, then came back outside and began firing at the five people in the van.

Prosecutors say Hamad then walked back into the home and reloaded his gun with a 15 round magazine, before going back out to the van.

Late last month, one of the shooting victims and a witness in the case died of what was believed to be a drug overdose.

Employees of the courthouse are being advised that during the course of the trial they should exercise caution, particularly when discussing the case in public areas, and expect heightened security measures that may cause delays.