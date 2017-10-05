Marshals nab Youngstown man accused of repeatedly raping 5-year-old

U.S. Marshal's have arrested a Youngstown man just indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury amid allegations that over several years he had sexual contact with a five-year-old girl.

Marshals arrested 23-year-old Jeremiah Rodriguez Friday morning.

Rodriguez is facing three charges of rape, as well as charges of gross sexual imposition and disseminating material harmful to a juvenile.

Investigators say that from December 2015 up until July of this year, Rodriquez engaged in sexual conduct with a girl who was five when the alleged abuse began.

According to the indictment, there were several instances of the alleged sexual activity.

Rodriguez is also accused of disseminating obscene material.

If he is convicted, Rodriguez could face life in prison.