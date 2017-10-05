Youngstown man indicted for allegedly repeatedly raping 5-year-old

The Mahoning County Grand Jury has indicted a man on several rape charges after allegations of several years of sexual contact with a 5-year-old.

23-year-old Jeremiah Rodriguez is facing three charges of rape, and one charge each of gross sexual imposition and disseminating material harmful to a juvenile.

Rodriguez was indicted by the grand jury on allegations that from December 2015 up until July of this year, he engaged in sexual conduct with a girl who was five when the alleged abuse began.

According to the indictment, there were several instances of the alleged sexual activity.

Rodriguez is also accused of disseminating obscene material to at least one victim.

A warrant has been issued for Rodriguez's arrest.

If he is convicted, Rodriguez could face life in prison.