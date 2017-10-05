Two new therapy rooms unveiled for at-risk youth

A $4,500 grant has made possible the creation of two therapy rooms for children.

Therapists at "Homes for Kids/Child and Family Solutions" in Niles say, the grant will create a therapeutic environment to meet the special needs of at-risk youth that they serve.

Finding a way to make children feel comfortable after they've suffered a trauma that could include physical, sexual or emotional abuse is not an easy task.

But Homes For Kids/Child and Family Solutions believes the creation of two new therapy rooms could be what they need to help children feel more at ease.

CEO Matt Kresic says, "The creation of the therapy rooms is one step forward in making our agency a trauma sensitive environment."

The agency serves a number of children on the Autism Spectrum, as well as an increasing number of victims of the opioid crisis. Youngstown people who have witnessed parents and other family members overdose, or be sent to the hospital and in some cases even die before their very eyes.

Heather Craver is the Director of Mental Heath, "Our S.T.R.I.V.E. (Supporting Trauma Resilience Interaction Value and Empowerment) Trauma Group was originally started to help some of those families who have suffered trauma because of family or other loved ones who are having issues with heroin."

From the gadgets, to the wall color to the decor, it's these things that will help the young people express what they need to in a relaxed manner.

And even if it may be too painful for the child to verbalize what's wrong, there's still therapy that can work for them too.

Craver tells 21 News, "We try to do some different approaches where they don't have to talk. Where they can focus on other ways through that trauma, through those issues that are troubling them."