Two Valley men sentenced for seeking explosives

Two Mahoning County men were sentenced on Wednesday for attempting to obtain explosives, which they planned to use to blow up safes inside Valley stores.

Frank Susany of Boardman was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Youngstown's James Quinn was sentenced to two years of probation.

The two, along with 45-year-old Robert Courtney, Jr. of North Jackson, pleaded guilty to federal charges of receiving and transporting explosive materials.

Investigators said that the three men entered and burglarize jewelry and coin stores in 2013.

They then took the stolen goods and bought explosives, planning to use them to get into safes at other stores.

Investigators said the men never got the chance to use the explosives.

