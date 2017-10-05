Blue Devils and Rams meet for the 73rd time on Friday

Mineral Ridge football coach Steve Wyllie knows all about the rivalry with McDonald.

As a matter of fact, Wyllie won't use the letter "M" all week.

"I covered up all the Ms in my classroom. Even the Mr. on the door, I taped over it. I just call it the 'village' this week," said Wyllie a Mineral Ridge graduate and first-year coach of the Rams.

McDonald coach Dan Williams is a McDonald graduate and knows all about the week leading up to this rival game. "I've been a part of if it for more than 30 years; as a player and coach, and it's special to me."

Williams says the proximity of the schools is what makes it special. "We're a couple of miles apart and anytime you can travel to your rival and its that close, it's exciting," Williams said.

The Blue Devils lead the all-time series 48-20-4 and have won the last four games. "I don't like losing in the first place let alone to them," said Wyllie who admitted 21 Sports tricked him into saying McDonald during our interview.

"Going back to our freshman year, it's always been, 'Beat the village, beat the village,'" said Ram's wide receiver Jared Miller, "It's been rough the last few years so, we're just trying to get back."

McDonald lineman Calvin Wolford knows what this game comes down to. "As long as we keep our heads in the game the entire time and don't give up, I think we'll be fine," he said.

Wyllie knows his club has to play their best. " I think they're very good. Cintron is a nightmare and Celli is just as good. If we can't keep, contain it's going to be a very long night for us," he said.

Kickoff from E.Z. Whittaker Field at Mineral Ridge High School is 7:00 pm Friday.