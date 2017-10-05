Poland Township one of the safest in Ohio

Poland Township was rated the 5th safest place to live in Ohio.

SafeWise, a security firm that ranks the safest cities in the country and in specific states based on FBI data, ranked Poland in the top 20.

To compile the data, SafeWise eliminated cities with less than 5,000 residents and those that did not submit a complete crime report to the FBI.

Then the group checked the number of reported violent and property crimes and calculated the likelihood of the crimes occurring out of 1,000 people.

The township had no reports of murder, rape or robbery in 2015.

People living in the communities listed in the top 20 have less than one in a 1,000 chance of experiencing a violent crime in 2015 - around 75% less than the national average.

SafeWise said that Ohio's overall crime rate decreased from 2014 to 2015 and is listed as the 24th safest state in the U.S.