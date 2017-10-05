Boardman Coaches hosting Saturday's YSU watch party

Coaches Burger Bar is hosting the official YSU Watch Party for Saturday's 7 p.m. game.

The No. 3 Youngstown State University football team will take on sixth-ranked South Dakota at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

Coaches is located at 708 Boardman-Canfield Road in Boardman and will offer food and drink specials during the game.

YSU Athletics will have several giveaways, including official YSU apparel and tickets to the October 14 home game against number-two-ranked North Dakota State.

Fans can watch the game on our sister station WBCB.