The Beach Boys to bring Good Vibrations to Youngstown

The Beach Boys are making a stop in Youngstown next year for their 50 Years of Good Vibrations Tour.

The famous pop group is playing May 9, 2018, in Stambaugh Auditorium.

Mike Love, Bruce Johnson, Jeffrey Foskett, Brian Eichenburger, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Scott Totten will all be present at the show.

Tickets for the show will go on sale October 11 at 10 a.m. and range from $40 to $79.

Tickets can also be purchased by calling (330) 259-0555, by going to Stambaugh Auditorium's website or through the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office.

