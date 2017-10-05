New Castle accident leaves one dead

One person is dead after a crash on Brewster Road in New Castle.

New Castle Police said 32-year-old Stephanie Johnson of Edinburg was heading north on Brewster Road and failed to navigate a curve.

The car went off of the east edge of the road and struck a tree.

Her 2005 Chevrolet Malibu then went airborne. Johnson was ejected from the car. Police pronounced her dead at the scene.

New Castle police said the crash is currently under investigation.

