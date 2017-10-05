Lisbon girl donates 52 blankets to Rescue Mission

One Lisbon girl spent her summer raising funds so she could purchase blankets for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

On Thursday, 9-year-old Norin Kelly was able to deliver those gifts herself.

She brought in the 52 blankets. She bought them herself with the $182 she collected.

Attached to each blanket was a special message: "Jesus Loves You. Love, Norin."

Rescue Mission staff members cheered on Kelly as she entered the building with bag after bag of blankets.

Afterwards, Kelly and her parents spent some time at the Mission, learning about what the center does and touring the facility.

