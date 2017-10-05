H.S. soccer and volleyball scores | 10/5/17

High school soccer and volleyball scores from Thursday, October 5, 2017.More >>
NFL looking into claim by Redskins receiver Terrelle Pryor that fan in Kansas City made racist remarks to him.More >>
..Mineral Ridge football coach Steve Wyllie knows all about the rivalry with McDonald.More >>
The Columbus Blue Jackets will open the new season on Friday night with a new superstar, some impressive rookies and a familiar player in a new position.More >>
Indians All-Star Michael Brantley has made yet another comeback.More >>
Alex Pietrangelo beat Matt Murray 1:15 into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.More >>
