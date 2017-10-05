H.S. soccer and volleyball scores | 10/5/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. soccer and volleyball scores | 10/5/17

Boys' Soccer 

Canfield 3 Fitch 3

Edgewood 0 Poland 5 

Niles 0 Hubbard 7 

Heartland Christian 0 Mineral Ridge 9 

Volleyball 

Waterloo 3 Sebring 0 

Howland 1 Boardman 3
 
Hubbard 0 Canfield 3

East Palestine 0 United 3

Fitch 3 Lakeview 1

Newton Falls 3 Liberty 1

Jackson-Milton 0 Mineral Ridge 3 

Steubenville Catholic Central 0 Crestview 3 

