Sen. Brown speaks out about gun laws

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is speaking out against bump stocks on guns.

Brown said he thinks bump stocks should be banned.



Bump stocks are attachments that go on semiautomatic assault rifles and allow them to fire hundreds of rounds per minute, something they otherwise would not be able to do.

Brown also said he thinks modest background checks should take place before one can purchase a firearm.

"We've seen too many mass killings like this that can happen any place and Congress instead of just saying we pray for the victims, which my colleagues always piously say," Brown said. "It's time they stood up to the gun lobbyists and say no, we are going to do the right thing for America's public safety."

Other Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, have also expressed interest in banning bump stocks.

