Valley fans head to Indians game in Cleveland

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
CLEVELAND, Ohio -

The Cleveland Indians beat the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.  

Ahead of the Indians first postseason game, there was a party on Gateway Plaza outside of Progressive field.

Tribe jerseys overwhelmed the sidewalks.

 21 News caught up with some optimistic fans from Youngstown who made the trip to Cleveland.

"So excited to be able to get to its point again," said Dan Roscoe of Vienna.  "And with the all around team that we have, I think we can go the whole way."

Roscoe said he was at the game with his son Matthew.

"So, I was here for the ALDS last year. The ALCS. And the World Series," Matthew Roscoe said. "So hopefully we can win it this year."

