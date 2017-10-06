Republican lawmakers eye run for Murphy's congressional seat

Republican state lawmakers are rushing to run for a congressional seat in southwestern Pennsylvania that is being vacated by GOP Congressman Tim Murphy amid revelations of an extramarital affair in which the anti-abortion lawmaker urged his mistress to get an abortion.

Two state senators, Guy Reschenthaler of Allegheny County and Kim Ward of Westmoreland County, say they're running. Murphy revealed Thursday that he's resigning Oct. 21, less than a day after he said he wouldn't run for another term.

Three Democrats had previously filed to run. The 18th District has been a safe Republican seat.

Gov. Tom Wolf must schedule a special election to fill the remainder of Murphy's two-year term. Next year's primary and general elections will determine who holds the seat in the 2019-20 term.

