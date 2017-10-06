Mercer County animal cruelty suspect jailed

A Mercer County Judge has revoked the bond of a man facing felony animal cruelty charges.

Michael Mayerchak, 31, of Pymatuning Township, was sent back to jail Wednesday following a hearing in District Magistrate Brian Arthur's court.

Online court records do not specify why the bond was revoked, but as conditions of their original bond, Judge Arthur ordered Mayerchak and 31-year-old Tabitha Campbell were ordered not to possess any animals following their arrests last month.

A bail revocation hearing for Campbell is scheduled for next Wednesday.

Investigator Paul Tobin, of the Mercer County Humane Society, told 21 News that Mayerchak and Campbell were charged with animal cruelty and animal neglect after agents found a dead kitten and dead guinea pig inside the couple's home.

Tobin said earlier this year Mayerchak pleaded guilty to summary animal abuse charges, after having a dog taken away from him. However, Mayerchak allegedly got the dog back.

Several months later, Tobin says that neighbors began calling into the Humane Society, saying that the dog looked malnourished and was not being cared for properly.

When agents saw the dog they determined that he had a medical problem and needed to see a veterinarian.

Tobin says they gave Mayerchak and Campbell a chance to get the dog into a physician, but the couple kept canceling their appointments, and then just failed to show up.

Humane agents went back to the home but had to be let in by management, who told officers that no one had been in or out of the residence in at least three weeks.

Inside the home, agents say they found a dead kitten along with a mother cat and three surviving kittens.

According to Tobin, officers also found a deceased guinea pig.

Tobin tells 21 News that once they were able to locate Mayerchak and Campbell the pair voluntarily relinquished the kittens to the care of humane agents.

In addition to the felony charges, both Mayerchak and Campbell are facing summary offenses for failing to get the dog medical treatment when told to by humane officers.

Under the recent Pennsylvania law, the death of any companion animal when caused by neglect is considered a felony offense and is punishable by up to seven years in jail.

Previously under Pennsylvania law, most animal cruelty cases were classified as summary offenses, putting them on the same tier as traffic violations.