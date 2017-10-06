Boardman grad to perform Anthem at Indian's game tonight

The Indians take to the diamond at Progressive Field in Cleveland tonight in the second game of the American League Division Series, but not before the crowd of 40,000 hears first from a Poland woman.

Twenty-two-year-old Brittany Best has been chosen to sing the National Anthem before the Tribe and the Yankees take to the field.

The 2014 Boardman High School graduate is currently a student at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Best says she received a call to sing the Star Spangled Banner for tonight's game after performing the Anthem at some regular season Indians games.

She admits being a bit nervous, telling 21 News it's a bit overwhelming to stand behind home plate before a sellout crowd.

Best says that whenever she sings the Anthem, the first question she asks her mother Cindy is, “ Did I get all the words right?”

Asked what she thinks about NFL players taking a knee during the National Anthem, Best says that she was raised to respect the flag feels you should always stand for your flag.

Fox Sports did not show the playing of the National Anthem before game one Thursday night and it is not known if they'll do the same during tonight's game.

The first pitch is scheduled for 5:08 pm.