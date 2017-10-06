Campbell man ordered to pay back $6,600 stolen from banks

A Campbell man has been sentenced to do time in a Federal prison for robbing two Valley banks.

Rickie Gonzalez, 52, appeared in U.S. District Court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for robbing the Huntington Bank Branch on Youngstown-Poland Road, Boardman and the PNC Bank on Meridian Road in Youngstown.

Both robberies were committed in April of last year.

The judge also ordered Gonzalez to take part in 500 hours of a drug treatment program, and pay back $1,880 taken from the Huntington Bank and $4,722 taken from PNC.

A second suspect in the PNC robbery, 56-year-old Michael Zarlingo of Struthers, has yet to go on trial.

During that robbery one of two suspects wearing ski masks and gloves remained in the lobby holding a sawed-off shotgun, while the other jumped over the customer service counter, forcibly removing money from an employee's hand before taking cash from the teller's money drawers.

