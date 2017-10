After a foggy start with some drizzle/mist, spotty showers are likely this afternoon and into the early evening.

Clouds will win today and temperatures will warm to the lower 70s. This weekend will bring sun-filled afternoons with rain overnight both Saturday and Sunday nights. The wettest day will be Monday with remnants of Nate and that threat for showers will stick around through the mid-week.

Temperatures will closer to average by the end of next week.