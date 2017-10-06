Powerhouse arson scene also investigated for burglary

A second crime was committed at a Warren business in addition to an arson that destroyed the contents of the building.

The State Fire Marshal is already investigating fires set at several locations inside the Powerhouse Bar and Grill on Mahoning Avenue early Thursday.

According to a Warren Police report, in the process of that investigation, the Fire Marshal discovered that two sweepstakes machines in the bar had been tampered with and the cash inside had been stolen.

The Fire Marshal's investigator told police that one or more people entered the bar through the rear kitchen door.

Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle could not say if the person or people who broke into the bar set fires at several locations using an accelerant such as gasoline.

Although the Chief said that a dollar estimate of the loss has not been determined, its safe to say that most of the contents of the bar were destroyed.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau at 800-589-2728.