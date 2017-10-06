Powerhouse arson scene also investigated for burglary

The thin blue line in New Middletown includes the color pink this month as police there try to raise awareness of breast cancer.More >>
The Indians take to the diamond at Progressive Field in Cleveland tonight in the second game of the American League Division Series, but not before the crowd of 40,000 hears first from a Poland woman.More >>
A second crime was committed at a Warren business in addition to an arson that destroyed the contents of the building.More >>
U.S. Marshal's have arrested a Youngstown man just indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury amid allegations that over several years he had sexual contact with a five-year-old girl.More >>
Republican state lawmakers are rushing to run for a congressional seat in southwestern Pennsylvania that is being vacated by GOP Congressman Tim Murphy amid revelations of an extramarital affair in which the anti-abortion lawmaker urged his mistress to get an abortion.More >>
Authorities say a suspect in an Ohio home invasion has died after being stabbed by a resident at the home.More >>
A teen charged as an adult in a western Ohio school shooting that wounded two students has been found competent to stand trial.More >>
A Pennsylvania man will spend at least six months in prison for fatally stabbing a dog the man believed had put a hex on him while the man was high on methamphetamine.More >>
Philadelphia police say two men are dead and four others wounded in a pair of triple shootings.More >>
Police are investigating the theft of about 70 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition from a suburban Cleveland home.More >>
The collapse of budget negotiations is leaving state aid to five Pennsylvania universities in limbo three months into the fiscal year.More >>
Workplace safety investigators are looking into the death of a man who was crushed by granite slabs at a stone distribution company in Ohio.More >>
A northeast Ohio school district has canceled a second high school football game while police determine whether a crime was committed during an unspecified incident.More >>
Authorities say an inmate awaiting trial on a murder charge has been found dead in her jail cell in northwest Ohio jail.More >>
