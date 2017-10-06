Police issue warning for trespassers at Leetonia fire ruins

The Leetonia Police Department has a warning for curiosity seekers trying to get a peek at what's left of the McKeefrey mansion that went up in flames earlier this week.

Police Cheif Allen Hauter tells 21 News that there is no trespassing on the West Main Street farm, and anyone caught driving or walking on the property will be arrested.

“This is private property, and we are asking you to give them their privacy during this hard time,” writes Hauter on the police department's Facebook page.

Hauter says the farm is a large piece of property with many access points, but his officers have been checking it several times during their shifts since Tuesday's fire.

Most of those found on the property have been members of the public who want to see what happened to the large home which was gutted by the blaze.

Fire investigators say they are still waiting to find out what caused the fire at the historic home.