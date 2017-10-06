Bald eagle dies after testing positive for high lead levels

A bald eagle recovering in the Valley after testing positive for a high level of lead has died.

The young bird, likely only a few months old, was discovered in Ashtabula County earlier this week and tested positive for a deadly level of lead poisoning. She was in the care of Birds in Flight Sanctuary, a non-profit organization in Howland.

Thursday the organization posted on their Facebook page, "Prayers still needed. We have talked to so many people who have dealt with lead poisoning and almost all the birds that have over 40 in a (lead level) test die. It will take a miracle for this bird to live is what I am told over and over." They noted the eagle's lead level when first tested was 58.

Then on Friday they posted "Thank you everyone for the rally of prayers and they were answered just not the way that we would have hoped. Many thanks to all of you she will no longer suffer."

Caregivers told 21 News on Wednesday they believed the eagle obtained the high levels by eating.

"Most eagles will eat a lot of carrion, so that's animals that are already dead. So if somebody would shoot say a groundhog and leave it in the field and it has lead in it, then the mother would go and get it and feed it to the kids and then they would get it that way," said Director of Birds in Flight Heather Merritt.

Well-known animal conservationist Jeff Corwin happened to be in the Valley that day and said bald eagles can only get lead poisoning two ways - they're either shot or they consume it.

"That's why for example the state of California, they passed regulations so you can't use lead shot or lead-based ammunition when you're hunting animals," said Corwin.

Both Corwin and Merritt commented on the successful conservation efforts have had on the bald eagle population.

"Numbers are getting so high they're actually starting to fight over territory, so we know now their numbers are getting pretty high," said Merritt.

"There are children today that see wild bald eagles where just a generation of people before that never saw bald eagles," said Corwin.

