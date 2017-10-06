Mill Creek ice rink goes blue for hockey - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mill Creek ice rink goes blue for hockey

By Matt Stone, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Mill Creek MetroParks is partnering with the Youngstown Phantoms Hockey Team and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to renovate the former ice skating rink. 

The plan is to turn the former ice rink at the Wick Recreation Area into a street hockey rink, also known as Dek Hockey.  It's usually blue in color and players can use inline skates or just regular sneakers to hit a ball into the nets.

The goal is to provide an additional 4-season form of recreation for both youths & adults. "
The project comes 15 years after the closing of the original skating rink in 2002. 

