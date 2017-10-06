Much Warmer Air For Start of Weekend - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Much Warmer Air For Start of Weekend

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
After a cloudy and damp Friday night, Saturday will feature an increase in sunshine. The wind will also pick up by the afternoon. The forecast calls for temperatures to be as much as 20 degrees above the seasonal average. A weak front will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and early Sunday. 

Sunday afternoon looks dry but we expect rain to return to the Valley Sunday night into Monday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nate head our way. The beneficial rain will taper off Monday afternoon. Tuesday looks pleasant. 

