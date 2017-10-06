Poland businessman booked into Mahoning County Jail

The Poland businessman who is facing more than 100 criminal charges was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Friday.

58-year-old Dominic Marchionda was booked and released on his own recognizance Friday afternoon.

Marchionda was charged early this week with 105 criminal counts outlined in a corruption indictment that implicates two other unnamed businesses and five unnamed people, one of whom is a public official.

State Auditor Dave Yost said the charges are the result of a two-year long investigation, and that more charges could still be coming.

One of the counts alleged that Marchionda stole money from a golf tournament held in 2011 to benefit the Rich Center for Autism.

The other 104 counts handed up by Mahoning County Grand Jury also named Marchionda's businesses including Rubino Construction, U.S. Campus Suites, Erie Terminal Place, Wick Properties, and Villa Di Tuscany.

Charges include multiple counts of aggravated theft, receiving stolen property, tampering with records, money laundering, telecommunications fraud.

The charges come months after authorities from the Auditor of State searched Marchionda's business and home, as well as a home owned by Youngstown Finance Director David Bozanich, the home and the office of Attorney Stephen Garea and another woman.

Among the allegations of the indictment is one that says Marchionda and an unnamed person lied and submitted false financial records to obtain $500,000 from Key Bank.

One sentence of the indictment says that in 2009 a Youngstown based business paid a $25,000 bribe to a city official to ensure that the Flats at Wick Project would obtain city approval and to "take care of Dave".

The indictment also says that the city gave one of Marchionda's company a $2 million loan and $1.2 million in water and sewer funds to build student apartments at Madison Avenue and Elm Street.

Marchionda is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, October 10th.

