Taco Bell Overtime Report scores | 10/6/17

Week #7

Austintown Fitch 0 Lakeside 0 | 7pm

Beaver Local 0 Buckeye Local 0 | 7pm

Boardman 0 Warren Harding | 7pm

Brookfield 0 Girard 0 | 7pm

Campbell 0 Struthers | 7pm

Chalker 0 Newbury 0 | 7pm

Champion 0 Liberty 0 | 7pm

Crestview 0 Magnolia WV 0 | 7pm

Dubois 0 Grove City 0 | 7pm

East Palestine 0 Leetonia 0 | 7pm

Fort LeBoueuf 0 Farrell | 7pm

Jefferson 0 Hubbard 0 | 7pm

Lakeview 0 Edgewood 0 | 7pm

Lakeview PA 0 Slippery Rock 0 | 7pm

Lisbon 0 Toronto 0 | 7pm

Lowellville 0 Sebring 0 | 7pm

Mathews 0 Pymatuning Valley 0 | 7pm

Mercer 0 Reynolds 0 | 7pm

McDonald 0 Mineral Ridge 0 | 7pm

Newton Falls 0 LaBrae 0 | 7pm

Niles 0 Canfield 0 | 7pm

Oak Glen WV 0 East Liverpool 0 | 7pm

Perry Academy 0 Howland 0 | 7pm

Poland 0 East 0 | 7pm

Salem 0 Alliance 0 | 7pm

Sharon 0 South Range 0 | 7pm

Sharpsville 0 Hickory 0 | 7pm

United 0 Southern Local 0 | 7pm

Ursuline 0 Steubenville 0 | 7pm

Valley Christian 0 Rootstown 0 | 7pm

Waterloo 0 Jackson Milton 0 | 7pm

Wellsville 0 Columbiana 0 | 7pm

West Branch 0 Canton South | 7pm

Western Reserve 0 Springfield 0 | 7pm

West Middlesex 0 Cochranton 0 | 7pm

Wilmington 0 Greenville 0 | 7pm

