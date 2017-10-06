Family and friends celebrate the life of 28 year-old Shannon Graves

Since July, the family of 28 year-old Shannon Graves has been on a whirlwind of emotion.

The Youngstown woman's body was discovered in a basement freezer. Two people have been charged with her murder.

RELATED COVERAGE: Youngstown couple pleads not guilty to murdering woman found in freezer

But, Friday those closest to her paused to celebrate her life with a vigil held at Austintown Township Park.

"She's in a better place so this is more of a celebration than something sad," said Graves' sister Debbie DePaul.

Candles were lit and luminaries cast towards the sky. T-shirts made in her honor said, "Girl Please, I'm from Youngstown."

"It's that attitude of no one can bring you down and no one can take you down no matter what," said Graves' Friend Jessica Cunningham.

It's a mind set Graves' family is fighting to keep themselves.

"We're a pretty strong family but you can only handle so much when it's your daughter, your big sister, your little sister," said DePaul.

Graves' father didn't want to go on camera but, said with each passing day the pain doesn't get any easier.

Like others close to her, he wants justice.

"It's just a horrible tragedy and when it all comes down to it hopefully the people responsible definitely get what's coming to them," said John Skarada.

