Photo art exhibit opens at the Soap Gallery in Youngstown

Mill Creek MetroParks is partnering with the Youngstown Phantoms Hockey Team and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to renovate the former ice skating rink.More >>
The exhibit features photos based on the sights and sounds from around the Valley.More >>
An amendment's to Youngstown's charter that calls for a ban fracking in the city won't go before votes for a seventh time this fall.More >>
The heroin and opioid epidemic have been at least a four-year fight in the Mahoning Valley, and authorities at the Trumbull County Sheriff's Department say it isn't getting better; the death count proves it's getting worse.More >>
"She's in a better place so this is more of a celebration than something sad," said Graves' sister Debbie DePaul.More >>
Republican state lawmakers are rushing to run for a congressional seat in southwestern Pennsylvania that is being vacated by GOP Congressman Tim Murphy amid revelations of an extramarital affair in which the anti-abortion lawmaker urged his mistress to get an abortion.More >>
Authorities say a suspect in an Ohio home invasion has died after being stabbed by a resident at the home.More >>
A teen charged as an adult in a western Ohio school shooting that wounded two students has been found competent to stand trial.More >>
A Pennsylvania man will spend at least six months in prison for fatally stabbing a dog the man believed had put a hex on him while the man was high on methamphetamine.More >>
Philadelphia police say two men are dead and four others wounded in a pair of triple shootings.More >>
Police are investigating the theft of about 70 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition from a suburban Cleveland home.More >>
The collapse of budget negotiations is leaving state aid to five Pennsylvania universities in limbo three months into the fiscal year.More >>
Workplace safety investigators are looking into the death of a man who was crushed by granite slabs at a stone distribution company in Ohio.More >>
A northeast Ohio school district has canceled a second high school football game while police determine whether a crime was committed during an unspecified incident.More >>
Authorities say an inmate awaiting trial on a murder charge has been found dead in her jail cell in northwest Ohio jail.More >>
