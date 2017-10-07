Photo art exhibit opens at the Soap Gallery in Youngstown

Capturing the Mahoning Valley in a way you probably haven't seen. That's the theme of a new art exhibit in downtown Youngstown this month.

'Shutter' was unveiled at the Soap Gallery Friday night. The exhibit features photos based on the sights and sounds from around the Valley. The exhibit featured the proud work of Ron Cabuno, Paul Grilli and Stephen Poullas.

"We've got all the great things that you see around town but just seeing it in a bit of a different light," said Cabuno. "It starts with combing the landscape. I have the camera on the front seat of my car and the next thing you know I see something great and I make sure that I put it in the best light possible."

From old steel mills to young love, Cabuno hopes the photos will resonate the spirit and unique aspects of living in the valley.

"I love sharing the work with the community because they're seeing things in a new light and that's what I love the most but it's also, it's a document, so it's a document of a place at a certain time and that can invoke a lot of feelings and memories for a lot of people down the road or even in the present," said Cabuno.

Cabuno says the exhibit is also an opportunity to show people how photography can be perceived as art.

"A lot of people think art is strictly sculptures and paintings but if you think about fine arts, fine arts is anything that's done in the creative process, so dance and music, the opera and symphony, those are all forms of high art expression."

And the form of art at the Soap Gallery this month is shining a light on the Mahoning Valley in a completely new way.

You can see the exhibit at the Soap Gallery Tuesday through Saturday's from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. All of the photos are available for purchase.



