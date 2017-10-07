Not as gloomy for the start of the first weekend of October

Saturday will start off with a few spots of rain and mostly cloudy skies but conditions will quickly improve throughout the day! Expect a decrease in clouds leading to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

The chance for rain returns late Saturday and early Sunday Morning, you may even hear some thunder too.

Showers are likely again Monday and we could pick up close to, or over an inch of rainfall in spots through Tuesday.

Highs won't be as warm heading towards the weekend, expect the upper 60s to low 70s.