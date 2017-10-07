Construction complete for Route 173 bridge - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Construction complete for Route 173 bridge

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
MERCER, Pa. -

Construction on the Sandy Lake Road bridge on Route 173 has been completed and open to traffic as of Friday.

The Route 173 bridge has been under construction as part of Pennsylvania's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.

The bridge was replaced with a design of a 100-year lifespan and is now longer and wider. 

The replacement of this bridge allows PennDot to remove it from the list of structurally deficient bridges in Mercer County. 

